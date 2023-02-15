Govt. May Lower Speed Limit For Bikes to Reduce Accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) has called for a 50-kilometer-per-hour speed limit for motorcycles to reduce the number of road accidents.

Citing a department source, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Monday that the number of accidents in big cities is rising. 72% of road crashes involve bikes, adding that low-speed electric bikes can help reduce the number of two-wheeler accidents.

The source further said that, in the last 24 hours, Rescue 1122 responded to 1,121 road traffic crashes across all 37 districts of Punjab. The data revealed that motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of these accidents.

He added that the use of electric bikes is a potential solution to reducing crashes in many regions. He added:

The advantages of electric bikes over traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles are numerous and include lower speed limits, environmentally friendly technology, cost-effectiveness, better visibility, and improved handling. Electric bikes often come with capped speed limits, which can help reduce the number of accidents caused by speeding. These bikes are powered by electricity and produce zero emissions which makes them a more sustainable option for transportation. Electric bikes are often equipped with bright lights, making them more visible on the road, especially during night.

The government is yet to issue a response in this regard. Although, given its recent interest in electric bikes, the government will likely favor imposing a lower speed limit on petrol bikes as well.