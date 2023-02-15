Imported Mobile Phones Set to Get a Lot More Expensive Under Proposed GST

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed to considerably increase sales tax on the import of mobile phones.

The FBR has proposed amendments in the Ninth Schedule (mobile phones) of the Sales Tax Act 1990 through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023.

Under the proposed bill, a 25 percent sales tax would be charged on high-end mobile phones with an import value exceeding $500.

The sales tax would be increased from 17 to 18 percent on the import of mobile phones where the import value is between $200-500. It is pertinent to mention here that there are two separate categories under the Ninth Schedule in this range i.e. $200-350 and $350-500.

The rate of sales tax would not be changed on the import of mobile phones where the import value is up to $200.