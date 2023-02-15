Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gotten off to a thrilling start with two nail-biting encounters. Lahore Qalandars opened the campaign with a one-run victory over Multan Sultans while Peshawar Zalmi got off to a winning start with a 2-run win against Karachi Kings.

Another highly-pulsating clash between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled for today, February 15, at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans will be determined to get back to winning ways after a close-fought loss against Lahore in the opening match. Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be looking to get their first points on the PSL points table and kickstart their season.

The Sultans will be without their star pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. Josh Little and Wayne Parnell are also unlikely to feature due to their own injury concerns. Multan will have to play out of their skins to get a win.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, will look to get their season off to a string start. After failing to qualify for the PSL playoffs for the previous two seasons, Quetta will be determined to go one step further this time around.

They have the services of star players, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Martin Guptill, and look like favorites on paper.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 9 times in PSL, with Multan winning five matches while Quetta winning four.

Sarfaraz Ahemd-led side will be looking to improve their record against Multan by winning the highly-anticipated encounter.

