New Zealand Star Praises Sarfaraz’s Leadership Qualities

New Zealand’s opener, Martin Guptill, praised Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam as he shared his past experience as well as excitement for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Guptill made his debut for Quetta Gladiators in their match against Multan Sultans. The Kiwi batter is eagerly looking forward to a new journey under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Expressing his thoughts about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, Martin Guptill marked that the wicket-keeper batter brings value to the side with his experience and leadership skills which can help uplift the team.

Sarfaraz has been such a good player for Pakistan over the past few years, he’s an incredible leader as well, so I am quite excited to play underneath him. and you know, with his experience and other players’ experiences, we can take the team to a whole new level

Guptill also recalled his time with his previous PSL franchise Karachi Kings, stating that he had a good experience with the team, however, he is now anticipating the new start with Quetta Gladiators. The experienced batter also appreciated Babar Azam, commending his consistent performances as he told that he was grateful to have gotten a chance to bat alongside the star batter.

“Babar Azam is a very good player, and he has shown his class over the past few years. Consistency is the key, and he has been able to find a way to be consistent. When he has a few low scores, he somehow finds a way to bounce back quickly and get a big score under his belt, and I am lucky enough to bat with him for Karachi Kings,” stated Guptill.

