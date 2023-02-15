Multan Sultans’ Emerging Pacer Stuns Quetta Gladiators With a 5-Wicket Haul

Multan Sultans’ emerging pacer, Ihsanullah, has bagged a five-wicket haul in their second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, dismantling Quetta Gladiators’ batting lineup.

The home team wrecked havoc on the visiting batters owing to Ihsanullah’s marvelous spell. The emerging pacer recorded outstanding figures by taking five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs against Quetta Gladiators.

The rising star first dismissed English star batter Jason Roy before claiming the wickets of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah, as Quetta was dismissed for just 110 in their firs outing in the tournament.. This remarkable outing is sure to be a memorable one for Ihsanullah as he bagged his first fifer of the PSL.

It is pertinent to mention that Ihsanullah was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup before joining Multan Sultans. He has shown great potential and is a promising talent to watch in the future.

