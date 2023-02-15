Saudi Telecom Company TAWAL Kicks Off Operations in Pakistan

TAWAL, a leading Telecom infrastructure company in Saudi Arabia has now officially started its operations in Pakistan.

The company with 15,500 towers and acquired AWAL Telecom with all its infrastructure from its shareholders.

A high-level delegation led by Mr. Emmanuel Leonard, Chief International Officer called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in his Office on Wednesday to give a vote of thanks.

The minister congratulated the company and appreciated TAWAL’s ambitions for the telecom sector in Pakistan and assured his full support and cooperation.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that he is happy to know that the company is determined to expand its network all over Pakistan with special emphasis on reaching out to unserved and unconnected masses in far-flung areas.

He added:

We hope that TAWAL would play an active role in providing avenues for foreign investment and job opportunities through present expansion of networks and for future networks like 5G and IBS

Mr. Emmanuel presented a shield to the IT minister and said:

TAWAL Group is really grateful for all the support of the MOITT to start its operation. We took the required license for installing mobile network towers in Pakistan. He said, TAWAL is in sync with the government policy of smartphones for everyone in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Ms. Aisha Humera, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Country GM Tawal Pakistan Mr. Juan Pablo Sanchez, Director Sales Tawal Mr. Mubeen-Ul-Hassan & Lead Corporate Affairs Col. (r) Syed Ahsan Gillani.