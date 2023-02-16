Fact Check: Did Transparency International Pakistan Declare Army as the Most Corrupt Institute?

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) released the National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2022 on December 9, which aimed to expose the most corrupt sectors in the country.

According to the report, the public perceives the police as the most corrupt sector, followed by tendering and contracting, the judiciary, and education at the national level.

ALSO READ Teen Girl Goes Missing from Karachi in Alleged Kidnapping

Press Release: TI Pakistan Rejects False/Fake Report Attributed to Transparency International Declaring Pakistan Army “Most Corrupt Institutions of Pakistan” pic.twitter.com/EGACGP05sY — TI Pakistan (@TIPakistan1) February 15, 2023

However, over two months after the report was published, some anti-state elements are defaming the Pakistan Army using TIP’s NCPS 2022. They claim that TIP declared the Pakistan Army as the most corrupt institution in the country.

In reality, NCPS 2022 declared the police as the most corrupt sector based on public perception. TIP also rejected baseless propaganda against the Pakistan Army on Twitter.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to Resolve Visa Issues Across Multiple Countries

In an official statement, TIP said, “A smear campaign against the Pakistan Army is being promoted on social media, claiming it to be the ‘most corrupt institution in Pakistan’ based on a report published by TIP.”

“TIP categorically rejects such propaganda and disinformation and clarifies that no such report has been released by TIP. TIP has contacted the FIA to investigate the matter under PECA 2016,” the statement concluded.