Multinet and TIP to Build the World’s Largest Open Optical Transport Network

Multinet, Pakistan’s business communications company of choice, today announced that it will be upgrading its optical transport network that spans the entire country covering more than 120 cities, across more than 14,000 kilometers.

Greatly expanding capacity, this long-haul network infrastructure deployment upgrades the network with 3.2 Tbps capacity using Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical framework which has been designed to provide better connectivity around the world.

This project will be the world’s largest Open Optical framework implementation and the network upgrade will not only enable Multinet to bring agility and hyper scalability to the immensely growing bandwidth demand in Pakistan but will also add more cities and towns on Multinet’s fiber network, hugely increasing the data and internet access capacity to urban, semi-urban and rural areas across Pakistan.

“When we decided to upgrade our long-haul network, we knew it had to be built with an approach to make it agile, scalable and sustainable and that becomes possible with an open and disaggregated technology,” said Adnan H. Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer, Multinet.

“That’s the future of telecommunications and it is why we went with Open Optical and Packet Transport technologies, the network upgrade also brings home the world’s largest Open Optical framework implementation which is a first for Pakistan and I am proud to share this landmark achievement. Open networks, like this deployment, will streamline operations and accelerate innovation,” he added.

TIP’s mission for the Open Optical and Packet Transport initiative is to create open and disaggregated technologies, architectures, and interfaces for Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and IP networks.

Open Optical transport networks have been called a “megatrend” by Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst for Heavy Reading, and he predicts it will have a major impact on architecture in the coming years.

Multinet’s long-haul network infrastructure deployment features software and hardware from TIP’s Open Optical ecosystem and industry-leading players including Edgecore, IP Infusion, and Smartoptics along with local System Integrator partner in Pakistan, STARCOM Technologies (Pvt) Limited.

Multinet’s upgrade incorporates Cassini, TIP’s disaggregated coherent switch and open packet transponder built by Edgecore Networks, and IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s full-featured network OS for white box disaggregated network solutions that provide the scalable transition from traditional networks to open and agile networks.

“This is a shining example of Mulitnet’s ongoing commitment to bringing modern, cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan,” said Sandeep Kohli, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager, Meta, and member of the TIP Open Optical and OpenWiFi Program Groups.

“Multinet believes in open and disaggregated technologies including Open Optical and OpenWiFi. That’s why they are known as one of the most trusted infrastructure partners in the region,” he added.

“Multinet continues to demonstrate their leadership with its use of open and disaggregated technologies to drive modern connectivity solutions in Pakistan,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director, TIP.

“We strive to be the recognized leader in all communications, market segments, and markets we serve and this network upgrade supports our vision,” continued Adnan H. Zaidi.