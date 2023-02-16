UAE’s Khalifa University Announces Fully Funded Scholarships for 2023

Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi has announced multiple research-based opportunities in MS and Ph.D. for international students enrolled in graduate programs.

The university offers the below-mentioned scholarships. It is pertinent to mention here that the university has the right to alter the scholarship’s benefits and terms without notice.

ALSO READ UAE Urges Companies to Wait For Residence Visa Before Telling Employees to Start Working

Master Research Teaching Scholarship (MRTS)

The MRTS scholarship provides the following benefits for international students pursuing a Master’s degree at Khalifa University:

Complete tuition fees.

Medical insurance.

International research conferences.

Flight expenses.

A monthly stipend of AED 4,000.

However, the scholarship doesn’t cover student accommodation costs.

Combined Master/Doctoral Research Teaching Scholarship (CMDRTS)

The CMDRTS scholarship is aimed at students pursuing both Master’s and Ph.D. at the university. Below are the scholarship benefits:

Complete tuition fees.

Medical insurance.

International research conferences.

Flight expenses.

Free University accommodation or accommodation stipend of AED 2,000 per month (if university accommodation is unavailable).

Monthly stipend: During MS: AED 8,000 During Ph.D.: AED 12,000



ALSO READ UAE Residents Must Get Re-Entry Permit After 6 Months Abroad

Doctoral Research Teaching Scholarship (DRTS)

The DRTS scholarship is designed to for international students pursuing a Ph.D. at the university. Here are the scholarship benefits:

Complete tuition fees.

Medical insurance.

International research conferences.

Flight expenses.

Free University accommodation or accommodation stipend of AED 2,000 per month (if university accommodation is unavailable).

Monthly stipend of AED 12,000.

Eligibility

A minimum CGPA of 3 out of 4.

At least 6.5 band in IELTS/TOEFL.

A minimum 150 score in GRE.

Documents

All educational certificates.

2 recommendation letters.

Statement of Purpose.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for any of the above-mentioned scholarships on www.ku.ac.ae/research-projects.

Deadline

The last date to apply is 30 April 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the process as soon as possible.