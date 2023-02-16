UAE Residents Must Get Re-Entry Permit After 6 Months Abroad

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) launched a new re-entry permit, allowing UAE residency visa holders staying outside the country for over 6 months to return.

A residency visa is automatically canceled if someone stays outside the UAE for over 180 days continuously. A new service allows such people to apply for a re-entry permit, allowing them to resume their lives in the UAE on the same visa.

The re-entry permit’s cost varies on the length of time spent outside the country. The ICP fee is around AED 150 ($40.83), with a fine of AED 100 ($27.22) for every 30 days or less spent outside. Travel agents can also impose additional charges.

A ‘valid reason’ and ‘proof of the same’ are the main factors in getting re-entry permits approved. Although the ICP hasn’t defined the ‘valid reasons,’ they could be medical issues as well as humanitarian or work-related cases.

Applicants must submit copies of their Emirates ID and passport and mention the reason. The application must be submitted from outside the UAE. After approval, the applicant must enter the UAE within 30 days.

Some of the categories are exempt from re-entry permits like golden visa holders, students enrolled in overseas educational institutions, investors, diplomats, expat wives of Emiratis, and expats going abroad for medical treatment.