UAE, Pakistan Agree to Expand Economic Ties in Key Areas

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to expand economic ties in key areas.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai. The planning minister was also accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

Met with Minister for Economy UAE Mr. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on side lines of World Government Summit, Dubai, accompanied by Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Musadik Málik. We discussed opportunities for exports from Pakistan & investment opportunities for UAE in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/e46DSpjl4Q — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 15, 2023

ALSO READ Mobile Phones Imported Set to Get a Lot More Expensive Under Proposed GST

The minister noted the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and UAE and thanked the Government of UAE for standing by the people of Pakistan in every hour of need ranging from natural disasters to economic crises.

He emphasized the need for expanding the trade relations between both countries and identified key areas such as tech, energy, and agriculture where vast potential for mutual collaboration exists.

The Emirati minister welcomed the suggestions and showed keen interest in the areas identified. He invited Pakistan to sign a ‘Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement’ with the UAE to help enhance the trade relations between both countries.