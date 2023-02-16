You’ll No Longer Be Required to Show Passport at Dubai Airports

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) has launched a biometric system, removing the requirement to show a passport or boarding pass at Dubai Airports.

The new facility employs facial and iris recognition, offering a safe and faster way to complete the boarding process. This system applies to expats, tourists, and Emiratis with a registry in the database since 2019.

Biometric data is stored on GDRFA’s server, and it can be used in future travels as well, thereby avoiding the need to wait in long queues for document verification.

Dubai government’s official website stated that the city hosted over 23.7 million passengers last year, with 107,082 coming on New Year’s Eve. The numbers reflect around 89% growth compared to 2021.

Airports Council International (ACI)’s 2022 report listed Dubai Airports as at the top in the region and globally. UAE’s passport is also the strongest in the Middle East with 129 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations.

According to the Passport Index, the UAE’s passport ranks 25th internationally, with Iceland and Liechtenstein ahead, and New Zealand and the UK behind. It has a score of 86.04 and no entry ban.