Almost All United Motors Bikes Now Cost Over Rs. 100K After New Price Hike

After Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), other companies have also begun increasing the prices of their bikes. The latest bikemaker to join that bandwagon is United Motors.
The company has increased the prices by up to Rs. 11,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of United Motors bikes are as follows:
|Bikes
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increased (Rs.)
|US 70
|87,500
|96,500
|9,000
|US 100
|92,000
|102,000
|10,000
|US 100 Scooter
|110,000
|120,000
|10,000
|US 125
|130,000
|141,000
|11,000
On February 15, Honda increased the prices of its bikes by a huge margin, after a massive price hike from Pak Suzuki earlier this month. Both companies blamed the local currency’s instability for the recent price increase.
As a result, bikes are no longer affordable for a majority of buyers. Consequently, bike sales are crashing.
Speculations suggest that these price hikes, along with the rising fuel costs, may spark a sudden rise in electric bikes in Pakistan. A few companies have already launched electric two-wheelers at relatively affordable rates, while others are gearing up to launch their bikes soon. What that means for conventional bikes, remains to be seen.