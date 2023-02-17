Almost All United Motors Bikes Now Cost Over Rs. 100K After New Price Hike

After Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), other companies have also begun increasing the prices of their bikes. The latest bikemaker to join that bandwagon is United Motors.

The company has increased the prices by up to Rs. 11,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of United Motors bikes are as follows:

Bikes Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increased (Rs.) US 70 87,500 96,500 9,000 US 100 92,000 102,000 10,000 US 100 Scooter 110,000 120,000 10,000 US 125 130,000 141,000 11,000

On February 15, Honda increased the prices of its bikes by a huge margin, after a massive price hike from Pak Suzuki earlier this month. Both companies blamed the local currency’s instability for the recent price increase.

As a result, bikes are no longer affordable for a majority of buyers. Consequently, bike sales are crashing.

Speculations suggest that these price hikes, along with the rising fuel costs, may spark a sudden rise in electric bikes in Pakistan. A few companies have already launched electric two-wheelers at relatively affordable rates, while others are gearing up to launch their bikes soon. What that means for conventional bikes, remains to be seen.