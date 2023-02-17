Amir Responds After Incident With Babar Azam During Peshawar-Karachi Match

Karachi Kings fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has responded on his on-field altercation with Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam, during their recent match.

The incident occurred when Babar hit Amir for a boundary during his 68-run innings from 46 balls, prompting Amir to throw the next ball in frustration at him.

Before Karachi Kings match against Islamabad United, the left-arm pacer stated that the clash was not personal and was just a result of the heat of the moment.

Amir, who faced a lot of criticism after that incident, emphasized the importance of showing aggression on the field as it helps players to perform their best.

Despite conceding 42 runs without getting a wicket in his four-over spell, Amir believes in sticking to basics in T20 cricket, where there is no guarantee of success.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer, who is part of Karachi Kings, further highlighted the importance of executing plans and avoiding mistakes in order to win games.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Amir stated that while there were some little things that could have made a huge difference, there is still a long way to go in the event.

