PSL 8: Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at 6:00 PM.

The high-octane clash between the former champions is scheduled to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The action can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 2nd Consecutive Defeat

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side currently stands on the top of the points table after defeating Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets in their second game of the first leg.

The Babar Azam-led side, on the other hand, currently sit at the third spot in the PSL points table after defeating the Karachi Kings in a thrilling finish in the season opener.

The blockbuster encounter will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary, match scorecard and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads