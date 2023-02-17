Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2023 Anthem [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most popular teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have finally announced their official anthem for the tournament’s eighth season.

The anthem, titled “Zalmi Raalal”, has been produced by a star-studded team that includes Naughty Boy, Khumariyaan, Zahoor, Bilaal Avaz, and Altamash. Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, who are the franchise’s ambassadors, have also featured in its video.

Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s official PSL 8 anthem.

The anthem is a fusion of Urdu, Pashto, and English lyrics, which perfectly represents the cultural diversity of Peshawar Zalmi. The musical instruments used in the anthem are played by Khumariyaan, a traditional Pashtun band that has garnered a massive following in Pakistan and around the world.

The video production of the anthem has been directed by Hassan Dawar and produced by Ten Eighty Films, known for its exceptional work in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The audio credits of the anthem feature Naughty Boy as the executive producer and Bilaal Avaz as the associate producer while Zahoor has composed the anthem.

Zahoor and Asfand Yar Wali Khan have provided the Pashto and Urdu lyrics while Bilaal Avaz came up with the English lyrics.

The release of the anthem has generated immense excitement and anticipation among Peshawar Zalmi fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment.

The release of “Zalmi Raalal” has set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and thrilling season for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

The anthem has already become a sensation on social media, with fans from all over Pakistan and beyond praising the team’s efforts to create a unique and unforgettable anthem that celebrates the team’s culture and heritage.