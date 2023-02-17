Javed Miandad Shifted to Hospital After Complaining About Low Blood Pressure

Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad has been rushed to the hospital, media reports have claimed. He was on his way on the motorway to attend a program.

First responders of National Highway and Motorway Police (MPNH) shifted the batting great to a private hospital. A team of highly-qualified doctors is looking after the national icon.

Thankfully, Miandad’s illness wasn’t as serious as originally reported by the media. The legend himself has taken to social media to inform the fans about his health.

In a Twitter post, Javed Miandad penned, “I am absolutely fine Alhamdullilah, came for medical checkup after having low blood pressure. Thanks for all your prayers.”

Miandad was born on June 12, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. Javed Miandad made his international debut at the age of 18 and went on to become one of the most prolific batsmen in world cricket.

He played for the Pakistani national team from 1975 to 1996 and scored over 8,000 runs in Test and over 7,000 runs in One Day International matches. Miandad played in six World Cups and was a key member of the Pakistani team that won the 1992 World Cup.

This is a developing story. More to follow soon.