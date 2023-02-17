Global Atomic Agency Claims Pakistan’s Nuclear Safety is ‘World-Class’

The Director General (DG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has commended Pakistan’s safety measures for nuclear power plants, describing them as “world-class,” during a seminar in Islamabad.

He recognized Pakistan’s technical and engineering capabilities in developing nuclear power plants, including small modular reactors to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Pakistan’s Planning Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, also spoke at the seminar, stressing that the country’s mutually beneficial ties with the IAEA cover all segments of atomic technology.

He noted that despite being one of the lowest-ranking countries in terms of carbon emissions, Pakistan is severely affected by climate change. Planning Minister also lauded the country’s accomplishments in nuclear science in cancer diagnosis and treatment, crop development, as well as food preservation.

Pakistan currently has six nuclear power plants, producing clean energy. They contribute 8% to the country’s electricity production. He described nuclear technology as the best solution to climate change.

Rafael also met with Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to discuss cooperation between the IAEA and Pakistan in health, agriculture, industry, nuclear medicine, and power generation. This was his first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office in 2019.