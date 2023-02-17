Road Prince Increases Bike Prices by Up to Rs. 30,000

The persistent devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee has resulted in a series of price increases that are ravaging the industry and the customers. After Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) Road Prince has increased the prices of its bikes by as much as Rs. 30,000.
Effective as of February 16, the price of new Road Prince bikes are as follows:
|Bikes
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|RP 70
|86,500
|97,000
|10,500
|RP 70 Classic
|92,500
|103,000
|10,500
|RP 70 Passion Plus
|96,500
|107,000
|10,500
|RP 100 Power Plus
|91,000
|102,500
|11,500
|RP 110 Jackpot
|94,500
|106,000
|11,500
|RP 110 Power Plus
|94,500
|106,000
|11,500
|RP 125
|130,000
|145,000
|15,000
|Wego 150
|345,000
|375,000
|30,000
|Robinson 150
|360,000
|390,000
|30,000
|RX3
|912,000
|922,000
|10,000
At their new prices, bikes have become unaffordable for the majority of buyers. In terms of price, some Chinese bikes may still be an option. They do, however, have their own issues, such as poor after-sales service, poor build quality, reliability concerns, and low resale value.
According to industry reports, Pakistan has achieved up to 90% localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not beneficial to people if they continue to pay exorbitant prices for barebones bikes.