Road Prince Increases Bike Prices by Up to Rs. 30,000

The persistent devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee has resulted in a series of price increases that are ravaging the industry and the customers. After Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) Road Prince has increased the prices of its bikes by as much as Rs. 30,000.

Effective as of February 16, the price of new Road Prince bikes are as follows:

Bikes Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) RP 70 86,500 97,000 10,500 RP 70 Classic 92,500 103,000 10,500 RP 70 Passion Plus 96,500 107,000 10,500 RP 100 Power Plus 91,000 102,500 11,500 RP 110 Jackpot 94,500 106,000 11,500 RP 110 Power Plus 94,500 106,000 11,500 RP 125 130,000 145,000 15,000 Wego 150 345,000 375,000 30,000 Robinson 150 360,000 390,000 30,000 RX3 912,000 922,000 10,000

At their new prices, bikes have become unaffordable for the majority of buyers. In terms of price, some Chinese bikes may still be an option. They do, however, have their own issues, such as poor after-sales service, poor build quality, reliability concerns, and low resale value.

According to industry reports, Pakistan has achieved up to 90% localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not beneficial to people if they continue to pay exorbitant prices for barebones bikes.