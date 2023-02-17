Islamabad Police Names ‘Unknown’ Owner in DHA 2 Leopard Invasion Case

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 17, 2023 | 5:18 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has registered a case against an ‘unknown individual’ for allegedly keeping a leopard captive in the residential area of DHA Phase II.

In an official statement, ICT Police stated an attack by a leopard on citizens occurred in the DHA Phase II area that falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sihala. The animal was being kept as a pet by an unidentified person.

An FIR has been registered at the concerned police station and an unknown suspect has been charged under sections 324 and 289 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The suspect’s action of keeping a dangerous animal as a pet put the lives of citizens in jeopardy. The authorities are currently searching for the suspect and will take legal action against them once apprehended, the official statement concluded.

The development comes after at least six people, including two wildlife department personnel, were injured in an attack by a captive wild leopard that entered the civilian population on Thursday.

Although ICT Police has refrained from mentioning any names in the FIR, social media platforms are flooded with the details of the owner of the leopard.

Experienced journalist and TV anchor, Meher Bokhari, has also exposed the real owner of the leopard. One of her recent tweets hints that General (r) Akram Raja is the original owner of the leopard. She also questioned how the retired army officer became an unknown suspect in the FIR.

