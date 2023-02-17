Shaheen Afridi Unimpressed With Amir’s Unnecessary Remarks Against Babar Azam

Star pacer, Shaheen Afridi has expressed displeasure over the recent statement by Mohammad Amir regarding all-format captain, Babar Azam.

Speaking to the media, the Lahore Qalandars captain stated that it is surprising to hear such a statement about the national team captain from a Pakistani cricketer.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 2nd Consecutive Defeat

The left-arm pacer further added that the entire cricketing world regards Babar Azam as a world-class player and that it is not a good way to address him.

“If you go to any place and if Babar is playing against any team, people will refer to Babar Azam as .king’. So I think this is not the right way to address Babar,” he said.

The 22-year-old pacer went on to say that the right-handed batter is the captain of the national team, and who will respect him if Pakistani cricketers do not?

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars to Support PHF in Pakistan’s Hockey Revival

Recently, Amir stated, “My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same.”

Many former cricketers, experts, and fans criticized Amir for the inappropriate statement and urged him to refrain from such statements, particularly regarding national cricketers.

Former Pakistani cricketer, Mohsin Hasan Khan stated that Amir lacks respect for Pakistan’s captain and should learn to respect his teammates.