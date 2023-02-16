Lahore Qalandars to Support PHF in Pakistan’s Hockey Revival

In a move to promote the national sport of Pakistan, the Lahore Qalandars have joined hands with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to conduct a countrywide hockey trail.

The initiative, which is being hailed as a watershed moment, is expected to attract talent from across the country, giving the sport a much-needed boost at the grassroots level.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, and Secretary PHF, Syed Haider Hussain, announced the development at a press conference held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Atif Rana expressed his delight at the development, saying that the Qalandars were committed to promoting all sports in the country, and hockey held a special place in their hearts.

Haider Hussain praised the Qalandars for their dedication to sports, saying the trail would provide a much-needed platform for young hockey players to showcase their abilities.

Speaking to the media, Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Afridi stated that the franchise has always worked hard to discover hidden talent in cricket across the country. Shaheen Afridi, who is appointed as the ambassador of the initiative, went on to say that the move will help the federation find an emerging talent in the national sport.

– Lahore Qalandars join hands with Pakistan Hockey Federations to run a countrywide trails from Feb 17, In Karachi. Shaheen Afridi appointed as the LQ Ambassador for Hockey.@lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/KN5owmn6x0 — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) February 15, 2023

