Switching for an Economically Viable Future

By Huzefa Muhammad

There are around 1.3 billion smokers around the world, with 8 million deaths annually. Among these, 1.2 million people die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

With 5 trillion cigarettes being consumed every year globally, this number may not significantly decrease in the coming years according to the World Health Organization.

It has also been noted that 80% of the total smoking population comes from lower-middle-income countries. Even in the West, smoking is more prevalent in economically disadvantaged communities.

The impact of tobacco use on the less privileged is more severe in terms of health and finances.

Increasing tobacco costs and associated healthcare costs strain family budgets and reduce spending on areas like children’s education, further putting smokers and their families at risk of poverty.

Over the years, however, there have been important scientific breakthroughs in the field, leading to the development of new and improved products that don’t release any of the harmful smoke generated by cigarettes.

Innovations like heated tobacco products and vapes hold the potential to benefit individuals, society, and the environment. This is especially important considering that in any given year, nine out of ten smokers are estimated to continue to smoke.

The heated tobacco products available in the market today function on the basic fundamental principle of generating a controlled level of heat rather than burning tobacco to ashes.

This allows for an improved disbursement of inhalable aerosol that contains significantly lower levels of chemicals compared to cigarettes.

By contrast, e-cigarettes function by vaporizing an e-liquid solution that may contain different flavors. Nicotine pouches are another important innovation that allows the consumer to switch from cigarettes.

Completely free of tobacco, these pouches carry varying levels of nicotine and a range of flavors to choose from.

Technological advancement has completely transformed how people work, study, or play, and continues to improve almost every aspect of modern life.

Today’s cigarette alternatives offer the same kind of value when it comes to making progress, both individually and at the societal level.

Huzefa Muhammad is a freelance writer with a keen interest in Science and Technology.