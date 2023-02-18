Dubai Announces Free Shuttle Service and Parking Spots for Gulfood Exhibition

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 18, 2023 | 5:01 pm

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced parking spots and free shuttle service for the upcoming Gulfood exhibition scheduled for 20-24 February.

For those attending the event, parking is available in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) area. Alternative spots include the Dubai Mall Zabeel Extension parking, public parking in front of Al Wasl Club, and multi-story parking in Al Kifaf.

To make commuting to the exhibition easy, visitors can use the free shuttle service provided by the organizers.

Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage (F&B) event, will unite communities from around the globe in Dubai. At the event, they’ll discuss the sector’s evolving landscape and future plans.

According to the DWTC, Gulfood 2023 will be 30% larger than previous editions, with over 1,500 out of 5,000 exhibitors making their debut at the event.

