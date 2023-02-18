Sheffield Has One of the Highest Utility Bills in the UK

A new study has revealed that Sheffield ranks 7th among UK cities with the highest utility bills. Carried out by experts at Solar Panel Installation, the study analyzed the average cost of utility bills, including water, energy, and gas across the country.

It aimed to determine the areas likely to be affected by the upcoming 20% energy price hike in April this year.

According to the study, London has the highest utility bills, with an annual cost of £3,221, equivalent to £268 per month. Coventry and Leeds are at 2nd and 3rd spots, with annual utility bills of £3,044 and £2,908 respectively. Portsmouth has the lowest utility bills in the UK, with an average annual cost of £1,424.

Below is the list of the UK’s top 10 cities with the highest utility bills:

Rank City Yearly Cost 1 London £3,221.04 ($4,417.97) 2 Coventry £3,044.40 ($4,164.26) 3 Leeds £2,908.32 ($3,979.48) 4 Bristol £2,779.92 ($3,801.26) 5 Southampton £2,762.40 ($3,778.94) 6 Derby £2,753.52 ($3,767.33) 7 Sheffield £2,743.20 ($3,751.72) 8 Plymouth £2,685 ($3,668.20) 9 Exeter £2,641.44 ($3,614.99) 10 Manchester £2,604.48 ($3,563.52)

The findings also reveal that energy prices have been rising, with Britons experiencing a 54% rise in April 2022, a 27% increase in October 2022, and a 20% rise in April this year.