Fire Kills Syrian Family That Survived Disastrous Earthquakes in Turkey

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 18, 2023 | 2:22 pm

A devastating fire swept through a Turkish home on Friday, killing a Syrian family of seven, including five children. The family had recently moved from a southeastern Turkish city, Nurdagi, to the central region of Konya after last week’s earthquakes.

According to reports, the death toll from the 7.8-magnitude jolts has exceeded 41,000, making it the region’s deadliest natural disaster in centuries.

The Syrian family had joined millions of displaced victims who relocated to Konya, seeking refuge with their relatives.

Konya’s local community was shocked to see this tragedy. Despite witnessing the fire, residents failed to intervene in time. The children who died in the fire were 4-13 years old.

A girl was rescued via the building’s window, but it’s unclear whether she was a family member.

Turkey is currently home to almost 4 million Syrians, with a majority living in the southeastern regions that were hit by recent earthquakes.

