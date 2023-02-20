Babar Azam’s Batting Technique is Now Part of International Cricket Coaching Center Lectures [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is highly revered in the cricketing fraternity. His magnificent displays with the bat have been celebrated all over the world and he has established himself as one of the top batters of the modern era.

Babar Azam’s exceptional batting technique has been acknowledged in the cricket community once again as it became a part of the lecture at the International Coaching Cricket Center in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, Babar Azam’s batting technique was being taught at the International Coaching Cricket Center in the UK. The lecture, titled “Track the ball in the early stages of flight and move to the finishing line”, focused on how Babar Azam tackles pace bowling.

The video features a coach explaining the subtleties of Babar Azam’s technique, highlighting his ability to remain still and hold his stance even when the ball is halfway down the pitch. The coach emphasized the importance of processing the delivery in one’s mind before moving to play the ball, a technique that Babar Azam has mastered.

Proud moment for Pakistan. Babar Azam and his classic techniques are being taught in an International Cricket Coaching Centre in England.@babarazam258 #ProudPakistani pic.twitter.com/ke1K2MBPqX — Muhammad Asif (Parody) (@MuhammadAsif26_) February 18, 2023

Babar Azam is widely considered as one of the best batsmen in the world and his technique is highly appreciated by cricket enthusiasts and experts. The fact that his technique is being taught at an international coaching center is a testament to his skill and stature in the game.