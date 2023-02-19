Shakib Al Hasan Leaves PSL Midway Due to Family Emergency

Peshawar Zalmi’s Shakib Al Hasan has had to leave the squad to attend a family emergency in the United States and he has been replaced by Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai.

The Bangladesh all-rounder would return to the HBL Pakistan Super League for the Playoffs in case Peshawar Zalmi’s qualification.

“I have to temporarily leave the PSL 8 to attend an important personal matter. I know I have a strong fan base here and I was looking forward to playing all the matches in front of all the fans. But no need to be disappointed as I will be back at some stage during the second half of the competition to play my part in Peshawar Zalmi’s campaign to reclaim the title,” Shakib stated.

Peshawar will be seen in action on 20 February as they face Quetta Gladiators in their third match of the competition. Zalmi have so far won one and lost one match in the competition.

