Nida Dar Becomes Highest Wicket Taker in Women’s T20Is

Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar has now become the joint-highest wicket taker in the women’s T20I with 125 wickets.

Nida Dar took 2 wickets in her four overs in the on-going match between Pakistan and West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Dismissing Aaliyah Alleyne, Nida Dar bagged her 125th wicket in the women’s T20I. With this Pakistani spin bowler joined the West Indian pacer Anisa Mohammed on the chart of highest wicket takers in the women’s T20I.

Bagging 125 wickets in her T20I career, the 36-year-old has surpassed Australian stars Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry as they have 122 wickets each to their name. The top four are followed by South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail who has taken 117 wickets in her career.

Nida Dar is also a prime part of Pakistan’s batting unit. With her all-round abilities and experience, the star cricketer remains a vital player for the side.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in Women’s T20Is: