IMF Will Not Delay Staff Level Agreement: Minister

Further delay in the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is unlikely as matters are progressing in a positive direction, said Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue.

“Virtual talks are continuing and things are moving forward. I am very optimistic as things are moving forward positively”, said the minister while talking to media persons here on Monday.

Replying to a question about the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI), she said that it is difficult to talk about the timeline in this regard, as talks are continuing and there seems to be no further delay.

She further said that Finance Supplementary Bill will be passed by the National Assembly today (Monday).

The IMF’s current loan program will expire on June 30, 2023, after receiving a $2.5 billion loan. If necessary, Pakistan will have to make a new application for the new loan program in the next financial year.