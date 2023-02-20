Islamabad Turns White After Unexpected Heavy Hailstorm [Videos]

Islamabad received a pleasant surprise earlier today when an unexpected heavy rain accompanied by moderate to heavy hailstorm hit different areas of the federal capital.

Islamabad’s weather, which had been getting slightly hotter in the last few days, turned colder after rain and hailstorm, bringing a much-needed respite to the citizens.

Videos of the rain and hailstorm have been going viral, with many people expressing their delight at the sudden change in weather. Here are some of the videos.

اسلام آباد میں بارش اور ژالہ باری سے جاتی سردی لوٹ آئی

#Islamabad #TheVerified pic.twitter.com/YR2aq7n0WQ — The Verifíed (@TheVerifLive) February 20, 2023

🟢 اسلام آباد میں اس وقت شدید ژالہ باری اور موسلا دھار بارش کے خصوصی مناظر

🟢 Exclusive Views of Intense Hailstorm and Heavy Rainfall at Islamabad Right now.

Weather Updates PK / Pakistan Doppler (Former Karachi Doppler) pic.twitter.com/AHIVVokWBf — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) February 20, 2023

Citizens are enjoying the pleasant change in weather. Some people are taking a stroll in the rain, while others are driving in the rain. The sudden change in weather has also provided an opportunity for people to indulge in their favorite comfort foods and beverages.

However, the rain and hailstorm also caused some inconvenience to the citizens. Drains in many areas of the city were temporarily choked, causing serious difficulties for the citizens.

Overall, the unexpected heavy rain and hailstorm brought a welcome change to the citizens of the federal capital. While it may have caused some inconvenience, the respite from the recently increasing temperature has been a welcome relief.