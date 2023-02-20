Islamabad’s Sectors Get Good News About Decades-Long Water Supply Issue

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is working to establish a long-term water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14. The FGEHA intends to build the missing link of the main water delivery pipeline from the Shah Allah Ditta dam to fulfill this objective.

The FGEHA, according to reports, has authorized a PC-I to restore the two-kilometer-long missing element of the main water transmission line from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already built most of the main supply line, which is around 14 kilometers long.

The FGEHA is prioritizing project completion within a year since sectors G-13 and G-14 are now experiencing a 2.5 million gallons per day (MGD) water deficit. The authority intends to use the new connection to obtain 1 MGD more water from the Khanpur Dam.

These two sectors have been dealing with a serious lack of drinking water for many years, with no water system mechanism in place. Despite the passage of more than two decades, the sectors are still unable to deliver water, forcing inhabitants to rely on groundwater and only a few tube wells.

After the groundwater from Khanpur Dam is completed, sectors G-13 and G-14 will be formally integrated into the CDA water delivery network. Now, the CDA offers residents cheap water tankers. Water scarcity has long been a source of concern among residents of Islamabad, particularly during the summer months.