Fans Demand PCB to Suspend Amir for Obscene Gesture in PSL 8

Former pacer, Mohammad Amir has been under severe criticism since his inappropriate remarks about the all-format captain, Babar Azam, before the start of the PSL.

Many former cricketers and cricket fans lashed out at him on social media for making such a ridiculous statement regarding the world-class batter.

Last night, Amir was again seen showing unnecessary aggression on the field during the eighth game of PSL between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Amir demonstrated unethical aggression by making an obscene gesture while celebrating the wicket of Lahore Qalandars’ middle-order batter, Shai Hope.

Cricket fans quickly took to social media to condemn the fast bowler’s action and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ban him from the ongoing edition of PSL.

Some social media users also wrote that the left-arm pacer disregarded former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi’s recent advice to keep his aggression under control.

It is worth noting that during the match against Islamabad United, Amir exchanged heated words with emerging batter, Hassan Nawaz, and had a clash with Tom Curran.

While speaking to the media, the former interim Chief Selector stated that he had sent a text message to the Karachi Kings pacer, recommending him to keep his aggression in check.

“Is this the way to play? There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that,” Afridi wrote to Amir.

Mohammad Amir has clearly ignored Shahid Afridi's advice#KKvsLQpic.twitter.com/gmNmA7LjXQ — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 19, 2023

