10Pearls To Host AI Summit 2023 in Islamabad

Registrations are now open for AI Summit 2023, Pakistan’s pioneering conference on Artificial Intelligence.

The conference will be held on February 25, 2023 (Saturday) at the Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad, and is an initiative of 10Pearls, an award-winning global digital services company. Participants can register online at aisummit.io to book their spot for free.

The AI Summit, first launched in 2019, aims to ‘explore the transformative world of AI’ – share the latest developments in AI, recognize innovations by emerging AI entrepreneurs, and power conversations with leading international and local AI experts. The 2023 edition will feature 30-plus eminent speakers who’ll conduct enlightening tech talks, stimulating panel discussions, and engaging fireside chats. The Summit will also host hands-on workshops and showcase demos of new innovations by emerging AI startups.

According to Syeda Sana Hussain, Senior Director, People & Programs, 10Pearls, “AI has the depth and potential to solve some of the most complex challenges of today’s business and society. The AI Summit 2023 provides a platform to share knowledge, power discourse on cognitive technologies, showcase AI-based innovations, and enable a network of like-minded peers and mentors. Our goal to put Pakistan on the global AI map through the AI Summit deeply resonates with our mission to lead in innovation”.

Various Tech Talks will be conducted by distinguished AI professionals, including a session on “Cybersecurity Gets Smart” by Peter Hesse (EVP and CSO, 10Pearls); “AI & National Governance” by Tariq Malik (Former Chief Technology Officer, GHQ); “Tech Innovation and AI” by Syed Meesum Raza (Vice President, Afiniti); “Impact of AI in the Fintech Space” by Ammar Karim (Head of BI and Data Science, Telenor Easypaisa); and “Optimization of BizOps through AI” by Muhammad Awais Ejaz (Consulting Director, TenX).

Invigorating Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats

The Summit will also feature three Panel Discussions. The first panel, “AI Disruption in the Startup Ecosystem”, includes panelists Aiman Khan (CEO, SLOSH AI Solutions), Muhammad Usman (CEO, RevolveAI and Edge Store), Umer Sufiyan (CEO, DiveDeep AI), and Kaleem Khan (Co-founder and CEO, Adlytic AI). The session will be moderated by Isra Khalid, Project Manager, Neurog.ai.

The second Panel, “Explainable AI & Healthcare 5.0”, moderated by Samar Hassan (Founder & CEO, Epiphany) will feature top names including Dr. Nimrah Qureshi (Founder & CEO, SeeVitals Solutions); Shahrukh Babar (Co-Founder, Xylexa Inc.), and Shan Ul Haq (Founder & CTO, XpertFlow).

The third Panel, “GPT-3: Navigating the Crossroads of Technology and Humanity”, will be moderated by Sumayya Shaheen, Associate Director, Software Services, 10Pearls. It will feature top names, including Muhammad Aamir Yaqub (Director of Engineering, 10Pearls); Aqsa Kausar, (Head of AI, RedBuffer); and Shakeel Raja (Director, Data Science, Tech Genies).

Apart from Tech Talks and Panel Discussions, an engaging Fireside Chat will also be held on “The Intersection of AI and Big Data: Opportunities and Challenges” by Aamer Ejaz, Chief Data Officer, Jazz.

Hands-on Workshops & Innovate Product Demos

Apart from the Conference track, the AI Summit 2023 will also host workshops on top trending AI technologies. The workshops include “Introduction to Kaggle and Progression System” by Adnan Zaidi, Ambassador, Kaggle; “From Pixels to Identifications: Unpacking the Face Recognition Technology” by Shehrooz Sattar, Principal Software Engineer, 10Pearls; and “Creating Interactive AI Applications” by Ahmad Anis, Machine Learning Engineer, RedBuffer.

The AI Summit 2023 will also showcase product and prototype demos by emerging AI startups, providing an excellent opportunity to connect promising AI innovators with established professionals and investors.

Endorsed by Leading Companies and Communities

As the AI event of the year, AI Summit 2023 is endorsed by top names in technology and other industries. This time, our partners include renowned names such as ITCN Asia, MLSA Islamabad, Bytewise, Daftarkhwan, Kaggle, Bentley, and Epiphany.