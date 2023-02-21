Census in Pakistan Finally Gets Grooving with Social Media and They are Doing it Right

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official has upped its social media game and people are loving it! The Minister of IT & Telecom, Mr Amin ul Haq, also appreciated the social media teams’ endeavors and stressed its importance to engage the youth and keep up with the changing times.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCTKV68bL2E

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BCTKV68bL2E?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BCTKV68bL2E?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BCTKV68bL2E





Self-enumeration was launched on February 20, 2023, and even in the short hours, the response was phenomenal, and netizens are attributing it to a successful social media campaign that has been working for almost a year to orient the public about the census and its importance.

For the first time, we are seeing the excitement around the census, which gives the nation much-needed hope.

For the past several months, they have been using their social media platforms to educate people about the upcoming 7th Population and House Census which is being conducted digitally for the first time.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thq6uvJlISg

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/thq6uvJlISg?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/thq6uvJlISg?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/thq6uvJlISg





They have also collaborated with celebrities and known personalities on their social media.

The social media team has been addressing misinformation around the census, sharing facts to clear any misconceptions. Fake news is addressed heads on!

Along with sharing information, PBS social media is also building much-needed excitement around the census, motivating us to participate actively. They are sharing videos of citizens looking forward to the census.

They have also launched two national songs that people loved and shared widely. The netzines are completely engaged and fully appreciating the feeds. The mood is festive for the census on social media, and we are loving it!

The social media feed clarifies that the true purpose of the census which is collecting relevant and critical information for better planning and policy decisions to provide adequate and quality facilities and services for people living in Pakistan and in turn the overall growth and prosperity of the nation.

Even a cursory glance at the PBS social media tells us that the leaders and team are working dedicatedly and relentlessly, leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth, easy and efficient census process. PBS has upped its game, now its on us to make sure we join in and participate actively for our future and for Pakistan.

From social media to using the latest technology, the whole census process has been digitized to improve efficiency and transparency. In times of constant challenges and trying times, the census is giving us hope for a better future.