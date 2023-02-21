Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Unique PSL Milestone

All-format captain, Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in the ninth game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-handed batter, who is captaining Peshawar Zalmi this season, became the first player in the history of PSL to reach the 2,500-run milestone.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Peshawar Overpowers Quetta

Babar Azam scored 19 runs off 18 balls, including three boundaries, in their third encounter of the campaign against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi.

The 28-year-old batter has now scored 2,509 runs in 69 PSL innings, at an average of 41.81 and a strike rate of 121.56, including 24 half-centuries.

Shoaib Malik stands second on the list with 2,033 PSL runs, while Fakhar Zaman is third with 2,020 runs.

Batter Innings Runs Average 50s 100s Babar Azam 69 2,509 41.81 24 0 Shoaib Malik 72 2,033 35.05 14 0 Fakhar Zaman 65 2,020 31.56 17 1 Kamran Akmal 74 1,972 27.38 12 3 Mohammad Rizwan 52 1,665 42.69 15 3

ALSO READ Akhtar Believes Shaheen Should Not Have Left T20 World Cup Final Midway

The Babar Azam-led side moved to the second place on the PSL points table after securing a four-wicket win against the Gladiators thanks to James Neesham’s all-round performance.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Islamabad United in their fourth game on February 23 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads