PSL Points Table as Peshawar Overpowers Quetta

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Peshawar Zalmi registered a fine win against Quetta Gladiators as they climbed up the PSL points table.
Quetta got off to a poor start as they were unable to handle the fine pace attack of Peshawar Zalmi. A slow start hampered Quetta’s chances of posting a big total, despite a battling half-century by Iftikhar Ahmed. Quetta finished with 154/7 with a late flurry from Iftikhar and Odean Smith.
Peshawar faltered early on due to a fantastic bowling spell by Mohammad Hasnain. Rovman Powell and Jimmy Neesham steered the run chase with a solid partnership before Dasun Shanaka along with Wahab Riaz finished off the innings to hand Peshawar the win.
Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets as they climbed to the second spot in the table.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2.107
|Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.632
|Karachi Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0.499
|Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.832
|Quetta Gladiators
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.069
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.650
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads