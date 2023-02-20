PSL Points Table as Peshawar Overpowers Quetta

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Peshawar Zalmi registered a fine win against Quetta Gladiators as they climbed up the PSL points table.

Quetta got off to a poor start as they were unable to handle the fine pace attack of Peshawar Zalmi. A slow start hampered Quetta’s chances of posting a big total, despite a battling half-century by Iftikhar Ahmed. Quetta finished with 154/7 with a late flurry from Iftikhar and Odean Smith.

Peshawar faltered early on due to a fantastic bowling spell by Mohammad Hasnain. Rovman Powell and Jimmy Neesham steered the run chase with a solid partnership before Dasun Shanaka along with Wahab Riaz finished off the innings to hand Peshawar the win.

Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets as they climbed to the second spot in the table.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2.107 Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 2 0.499 Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 -1.069 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 -1.650

