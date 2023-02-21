Court Orders to Pay AED 317 Million to Thousands of Workers Who Work in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Labor Court has settled the rights of 14,777 laborers, entitled to around AED 317 million ($86 million), in dues. In 2022, 8,560 workers were involved in collective cases for a total of AED 125 million ($34 million) dues, while 6,217 workers were involved in individual cases worth AED 192 million ($52.2 million).

The court stated that it’s devoted to settling labor disputes as soon as possible and facilitating workers’ payments. It also remarked that the procedures employed in the process ensure that the rights of each party are fulfilled as per the law.

The labor court also lauded the cooperation between various departments, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

Earlier, MoHRE told private firms to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security system. This condition is mandatory to be eligible for benefits under Nafis program.

The UAE launched the Nafis program to increase competitiveness and the number of Emiratis in the private sector. This program provides Emiratis with the necessary skills and expertise to help them get employment and pursue their academic and professional journeys.

Via Gulf News