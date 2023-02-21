Abu Dhabi’s Divorce Rate Dropped by 6% in 2022

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has revealed that the city’s divorce rate decreased by 6% in 2022 after persistent efforts by its Alternative Dispute Resolution Division (ADRD).

Likewise, family disputes ending in divorces also fell to only 3%, down from 9% in 2021. According to family counselors and psychologists, some reasons for divorce include infidelity, commitment issues, ineffective communication, and unrealistic expectations.

Family counselors also played a positive role in convincing couples to choose peaceful solutions. Follow-ups are in place to ensure adherence to the reconciliation agreement and to resolve any problems that emerge during the process.

Judicial authorities lauded ADRD for offering options to resolve disputes outside of courts. ADJD managed around 99.2% of the family disputes in 2022 and has, so far, resolved 63% in Abu Dhabi.

Outreach initiatives like “Reconciliation is Better” also contributed to a decline in the divorce rate. With the help of multimedia resources and interactive exercises, the program aims to improve family relationships.