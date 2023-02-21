Pakistani Calligrapher Syed Zameer Shah Wins US Presidential Award

Syed Zameer Shah, who is from Haripur, earned a $250 cash prize in the Islamic calligraphy exhibit contest in the United States of America (USA).

Distinguished calligraphers from 19 Islamic nations competed and displayed their works in this competition. Shah’s Islamic art took first place, and he also earned a cash reward.

This is certainly not the first time Shah has been awarded a prize for his works, which have previously been displayed at Islamic exhibits held in several countries including Pakistan.

As per Shah, he found out about winning the competition the night before. He expressed his delight that calligraphers from several nations had exhibited their artworks during the online show in the United States. He went on to say that his black-and-white artwork winning first place in the competition has encouraged him to continue doing better.

Shah is an established Islamic calligrapher and his beautiful artworks are also gaining international acclaim.