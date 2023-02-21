PEMRA Bans TV Channels From Broadcasting Terrorist Activities

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued directives, banning TV channels from airing terrorism-related news.

ALSO READ Pakistan Seeks Urgent Renewal of US Tariff Waiver

PEMRA remarked that the TV channels don’t follow the code of conduct. They frequently broadcast lengthy transmissions during terror attacks, thereby disregarding journalistic ethics. The channels routinely show live crime scenes only because they want to be the first to break the news and claim credit.

Here is the notification released by PEMRA:

Such coverage creates hurdles in rescue and combat operations, according to the regulatory body. It also mentioned that news outlets broadcast unverified and speculative news without consulting security agencies on the ground.

ALSO READ NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan Resigns After Just 7 Months

The regulatory authority further noted that reporting terrorist attacks causes chaos among domestic and overseas viewers and benefits terrorists by advertising their ideology.

Hence, PEMRA warned TV channels not to compromise on national security and failure to comply can lead to strict action.