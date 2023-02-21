PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will square off against Quetta Gladiators today in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The crucial match between the two sides is set to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side will be eager to rebound from their 67-run defeat to Karachi Kings and gain some points as they sit at the bottom of the table.

On the other hand, Gladiators will make every effort to win tonight’s game, as they have lost two of their three games and currently sit in fifth place on the points table.

The encounter will be aired live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

