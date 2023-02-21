English All-Rounder to Miss Remainder of PSL 2023 for Lahore Qalandars

Star England all-rounder, Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an ankle injury.

Liam Dawson, who represented the Lahore Qalandars team in the PSL, sustained the injury during their high-octane clash against the Karachi Kings on Sunday in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars management has confirmed the injury and his unavailability for the remainder of the season on its official social media handles.

It has also been reported that the Lahore Qalandars will look for a competent replacement for the middle-order batter ahead of their upcoming clash in the season.

Karachi Kings have also suffered a huge blow as their two left-arm fast bowlers, Mohammad Amir and Mir Hamza, have been ruled out of the action due to injuries.

Earlier, Multan Sultans’ pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, was ruled out of the PSL for the rest of the season due to a fractured index finger in his bowling hand.

Currently, Multan Sultans lead the points table with six points, while Peshawar Zalmi are in second place after defeating Quetta Gladiators in their third game.

🚨Liam Dawson ruled out from #HBLPSL8 due to an ankle injury. We wish him a speedy recovery.

