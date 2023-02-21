Sir Vivian Richards Likely to Join Quetta Squad as Mentor Soon

Former West Indian cricketer, Sir Viv Richards is set to join Quetta Gladiators as a mentor for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on the development, team manager Azam Khan stated that despite some issues with the visa process, they are hopeful that he will join the team soon.

Viv Richards, who is considered one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, has been part of Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the league in 2016.

Quetta Gladiators are currently fifth on the points table, with one win in three games. They will face the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars today.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side began their campaign on a poor note as they lost the first game by 9 wickets to the Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The former champions bounced back in their second encounter, defeating the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings in a thrilling finish at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The Gladiators, however, were unable to maintain their momentum against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi, losing by four wickets in their third game in Karachi.

