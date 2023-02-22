David Miller Rates Babar Azam’s Cover Drive Over Kohli’s [Video]

Proteas batter David Miller preferred Babar Azam’s cover drive over Virat Kohli’s when he was made to choose between the two greats of the game.

South African cricketer David Miller recently expressed his preference for Babar Azam’s cover drive over Virat Kohli’s in an interview called “You have to answer” with ESPNCricinfo.

Miller lauded Babar’s classic shot and graceful playing style, which reflects the growing admiration for the Pakistani batsman’s technical strength. Babar’s well-balanced stance and ability to track the ball out of the bowler’s hand are among his defining features.

Currently ranked as the number one ODI batsman and recently awarded the Cricketer of the Year award for his performances in 2022, Babar Azam’s rise in the cricketing world has not gone unnoticed, as demonstrated by David Miller’s endorsement of his cover drive.

Babar Azam’s cover drive has not only impressed David Miller but also garnered widespread admiration from both experts and fans alike.