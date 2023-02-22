Shahid Afridi Wants Shaheen to Improve by Following Legendary Bowler’s Technique

Former star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi has advised Shaheen Afridi to use the bowling crease to his advantage in order to correct his mistakes in the ongoing edition of PSL.

The comments come after the fiery pacer conceded 39 runs in his four-over spell against Karachi Kings on Sunday which Lahore Qalandars lost by 67 runs.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Quetta Gladiators

The former interim Chief Selector stated that he had watched the Lahore Qalandars captain’s recent performances and had a conversation with him about his mistakes.

Shahid believes that Shaheen needs to bowl from closer to the stumps, similar to how Wasim Akram used to bowl, to bring the ball back into the stumps.

Lala said that Shaheen was also trying hard in the death overs, which caused him to give away many full-tosses, resulting in sixes being hit against him.

ALSO READ Gas Supply to be Suspended Around Gaddafi Stadium During PSL 8

The former captain emphasized that the 22-year-old pacer needs to review his previous videos to identify his mistakes and correct them himself.

The 45-year-old also advised the Lahore Qalandars captain to remember the process from his successful period and continue to improve upon it.

Shaheen, on the other hand, made a strong comeback against the Quetta Gladiators, taking three wickets in four overs and conceding 22 runs to defend 198 runs. Qalandars won the match by 63 runs and Shaheen bagged the Man of the Match award.