Finance Division Mulling Massive Budget Cut in Sports Board

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is facing a serious financial crisis, with its effective operation and contribution to sports development in the country coming to a halt due to an unjustified delay in the release of last year’s third quarterly installment.

The Rs. 235 million installment, which was supposed to be released in December, has been pending with the Finance Division, leaving the board with insufficient funds to support athletes and meet their daily needs.

The failure to pay January salaries has also prompted PSB employees to go on strike, with some senior employees unable to pay for medical treatment.

According to reliable sources, the payment was intended to meet the needs of national teams, such as travel, coaching, and grants to sports federations.

“With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, the employees are in desperate need of salary release. There are fears that things could turn worse at any time, as resentment among PSB employees grows by the day,” the source stated.

As per the Finance Division, the ministry is seriously considering reducing the financial release to the PSB, which could have serious development implications for Pakistan sports in the coming days.

“Pakistan has the lowest average in South Asia when it comes to assisting athletes, awarding grants to recognized sports federations, or providing training to leading athletes.

If further cuts are made, sports development may suffer further, affecting preparation for mega events such as the upcoming South Asian Games,” an unnamed former athlete stated.