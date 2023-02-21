Gas Supply to be Suspended Around Gaddafi Stadium During PSL 8

The city of Lahore is gearing up for an exciting event as preparations for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are in full swing.

In a recent development, the district administration of Lahore has completed all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the matches.

The final review meeting was held under the DC Lahore to ensure that all departments are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise during the matches.

As per the media reports, security measures have been taken very seriously, with cameras and necessary lighting installed along the route leading up to the stadium.

In addition, hotels around the Gaddafi Stadium will be closed, and the gas supply will also be suspended, to avoid any untoward incidents during the Lahore-leg of PSL.

The relevant authorities have also been directed to conduct a thorough review of the route to ensure that all necessary safeguards are in place.

It was also reported that the PCB management will provide all facilities, including water and lighting in the parking area for spectators’ convenience.

More than 350 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers will participate in the cleaning operation to maintain cleanliness in and around the stadium.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team has been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the matches.

