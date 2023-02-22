Four Countries Are Recruiting the Most Workers from UAE

The top four countries, recruiting the majority of the workers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Israel.

A payment and hiring company, Deel, published a report called “State of Global Hiring” revealing that the 4 countries are recruiting for the most demanded positions, including software engineers, product designers, front-end developers, sales specialists, and trading contractors.

ALSO READ Pakistan, China Agree to Further Expedite CPEC Projects

Financial, information technology (IT), marketing & advertising firms are the ones employing UAE workers the most. UAE’s seriousness in developing a knowledge economy, attracting talent, and adopting technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrencies, and metaverse, can be attributed to its workers’ demand.

Similarly, local universities have also affiliated with top-ranked global institutes, bringing UAE’s educational sector on par with the leading countries.

ALSO READ Man Arrested for Brutally Killing Orange Line Train Guard

The study also discovered that 37.6% of workers in UAE were 25-34 years old, 28.7% were 35-44 years old, and 25.1% were 16-24 years old.

Deel tracked around 260,000 employment contracts in 160 countries from January to December 2022. The report also noted that UAE’s salaries are increasing by 5-10% for all groups.