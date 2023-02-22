Here Are 9 Types of Paid Leaves You Can Get in UAE

Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, are allowed to take paid leaves every year. The law covers various types of breaks, including annual, sick, and maternity leaves.

It also provides flexibility for employees who need to take time off to pursue their education, take care of a newborn, or simply take a break from work. Employees are also entitled to a day off during public holidays.

Here are the 9 types of paid leaves in UAE: