Here Are 9 Types of Paid Leaves You Can Get in UAE

Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, are allowed to take paid leaves every year. The law covers various types of breaks, including annual, sick, and maternity leaves.
It also provides flexibility for employees who need to take time off to pursue their education, take care of a newborn, or simply take a break from work. Employees are also entitled to a day off during public holidays.
Here are the 9 types of paid leaves in UAE:
|Leave Type
|Details
|Number of Days
|Student Leave
|Paid leave for examinations. The employee must’ve completed at least 2 years of service with the employer.
|10 days
|Sick Leave
|Employees can take sick leave after the probationary period. Sick leave can’t be taken if the illness is caused by the worker’s misconduct, or if the employee violated the safety rules.
|Up to 90 days
|Annual Leave
|Employees can apply for annual leave after 1 year. Only 2 days a month if they’ve completed 6 months at the workplace.
|30 days
|Hajj/Umrah Leave
|Employers can grant special leave to perform Hajj, not exceeding 30 days. There are no provisions for Umrah leave in the UAE Labour Law.
|Up to 30 days
|Parental Leave
|Paid leave in the event of the birth of their child.
|5 days
|Maternity Leave
|Female workers can take a 60-day leave of which 45 days are fully paid, and 15 days are half-paid. This leave can be extended for another 30 days, but without pay.
|Up to 60 days
|Compassionate Leave
|5-day leave in the event of the death of a spouse, and a 3-day leave for the death of a parent, child, sibling, grandchild, or grandparent.
|Up to 5 days
|Official Leaves
|Public holidays announced by the government. A paid rest day per week, as per the law.
|Varies
|Sabbatical Leave
|Citizens are entitled to a sabbatical leave to perform national and reserve service, in accordance with the laws in UAE.
|Varies